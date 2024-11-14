NJ Transit, Amtrak receiving over $110 million in federal funding to modernize infrastructure

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit and Amtrak service may soon be getting funds to help improve their systems.

On Thursday, U.S. Congressman Frank Pallone of New Jersey announced $112 million in federal funding for both organizations that will modernize transit infrastructure along the Northeast Corridor.

The funding includes $18.6 million to upgrade the signal system between New Brunswick and Elizabeth, $13.4 million for catenary modernization across a 23-mile stretch in northern New Jersey and $80 million for upgrades at the Kearny Substation.

The funds will also focus on reducing service disruptions, improving train speeds and enhancing reliability for daily commuters.

"Securing this $32 million investment is a victory for New Jersey commuters who have endured years of frustration due to outdated infrastructure," Pallone said in a statement.

The increased funds also come after a frustrating summer for New Jersey Transit riders who had to deal with delays, cancellations, stuck trains and wire issues.

