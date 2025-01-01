No credible threats to New York City in wake of New Orleans deadly 'terrorist attack': NYPD

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYPD has not identified any specific or credible threats to New York City in the wake of an attack in New Orleans that left 10 people dead and dozens injured during the first few hours of the new year, according to officials.

"The NYPD has been closely monitoring recent events in New Orleans and coordinating with federal and regional partners. We have not identified any specific/credible threats or any nexus to New York City at this time," a DCPI spokesperson said.

Mayor Eric Adams called the "horrific act of terrorism" in New Orleans "heartbreaking."

"I am praying for the victims who lost their lives, all those who were injured, and the city in mourning today," he said. "We stand ready to offer our assistance in whichever way we can."

It comes after a suspect who was "hellbent" on killing as many people as possible drove a pickup truck around barricades and plowed his vehicle through a crowd of New Year's revelers on Bourbon Street at a high rate of speed, leaving at least 10 dead and injuring dozens of others early Wednesday, city and federal officials said.

In addition to going at a fast pace, the suspect was allegedly firing a gun as he mowed people down over the course of approximately three blocks, law enforcement officials briefed on the matter said. He was shot and killed by police when he got out of his vehicle with an assault rifle, the officials said. At least two police officers were shot and wounded, authorities said.

By the time the melee had ended, at least 35 people were injured, New Orleans police and city officials said. Most of the victims appeared to be local, officials said.

Explosive devices found at the scene on Bourbon Street were apparently viable, multiple law enforcement sources tell ABC News.

In addition to the viable explosive device discovered at the scene, New Orleans police are searching the French Quarter for other possible devices.

Law enforcement officers from other agencies are being called to New Orleans to contribute to securing the scene and the other New Year's Day events in the city.

Investigators are working to determine whether the deceased suspect entered the country recently and whether he had a connection to ISIS, law enforcement sources told ABC News

The FBI, who is taking the lead on the investigation, said they are investigating the incident as an "act of terrorism."

Law enforcement in New York City was already on heightened alert amid the holiday season after a car plowed into people visiting a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, just days before Christmas.

Although there was no evidence linking the Germany attack to New York, the NYPD took no chances, and assured New Yorkers that the NYPD would surge resources across holiday markets and events across the city.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.