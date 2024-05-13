Man, 28, arrested for alleged assault of 2 people with baseball bat in New Rochelle: police

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting two people with a baseball bat in New Rochelle, police say.
Jose Ochoa, 28, is accused of beating up a 36-year-old man and his uncle, a 66-year-old man, with a bat on the corner of Washington Avenue and Fourth Street.
Officers responded to the area around 3:45 a.m. and found the two men had suffered serious head injuries. The 66-year-old was breathing but unresponsive.
Both victims were transported to a hospital for treatment, where the 66-year-old man required surgery.
The names of the victims were not released.
Ochoa faces charges of first-degree assault and second-degree assault and criminals possession of a weapon.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.
