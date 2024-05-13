Man, 28, arrested for alleged assault of 2 people with baseball bat in New Rochelle: police

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting two people with a baseball bat in New Rochelle, police say.

Jose Ochoa, 28, is accused of beating up a 36-year-old man and his uncle, a 66-year-old man, with a bat on the corner of Washington Avenue and Fourth Street.

Officers responded to the area around 3:45 a.m. and found the two men had suffered serious head injuries. The 66-year-old was breathing but unresponsive.

Both victims were transported to a hospital for treatment, where the 66-year-old man required surgery.

The names of the victims were not released.

Ochoa faces charges of first-degree assault and second-degree assault and criminals possession of a weapon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call New Rochelle Police at 914-654-2300.

ALSO READ | Flight attendants arrested for allegedly smuggling money through JFK Airport

Four flight attendents were arrested after being accused of smuggling drug money from the Dominican Republic.

----------

* More Westchester news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.