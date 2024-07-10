Steve Harvey leads a new season of stars & their families through 'Celebrity Family Feud'

CULVER CITY, Calif. -- From "The Golden Bachelorettes" to "Earth Wind & Fire," we'll be seeing quite a variety of stars on this summer's season of "Celebrity Family Feud." Host Steve Harvey fills us in on some other big names who'll be competing for their favorite charities.

"Shaq is coming back, Sherri Shepherd, Neo, the cast of 9-1-1, is on the show," said Harvey.

Harvey is happy to be back behind the podium with another batch of his famous friends. The series is celebrating 50 years on television... and its 100th episode on ABC with a special that looks back at some fan-favorite moments.

"It's more than just a game about a survey," said Harvey. "It's a game about the relationship between the host and contestants. I just try to keep it fun, man. I turn it from a game show to a comedy show."

Harvey has his own theory about why this show itself has resonated for so many years.

"I think for the common man, to be able to sit there and watch these successful, famous, often times rich people say the dumbest stuff... You sit there and go 'wow. okay!' Just cuz you have money doesn't make you have sense. No it doesn't."

And as for why he's become a favorite with the fans...

"It's people. The people decide who will be a star. It's not you.," said Harvey. "That's been my strong suit and my appeal for this show. I appeal to the common man. And I make sure we never lose that."

"Celebrity Family Feud" airs Tuesday nights on ABC.

