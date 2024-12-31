Times Square street closures begin ahead of New Year's Eve celebration

Raegan Medgie has the latest from Times Square.

TIMES SQUARE (WABC) -- The countdown to the New Year's Eve ball drop has officially commenced.

Streets surrounding Times Square began closing at 4 am on Tuesday. The entire area of 57th Street to 42nd Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenues is set to be fully restricted by 11 a.m.

Police and organizers will start letting spectators into the "ball drop viewing area" at 3 p.m.

Attendes are only allowed to enter the area at certain checkpoints, which include 49th Street, 52nd Street, and 56th Street on both Sixth and Eight Avenues.

Officials are urging people to leave backpacks, large bags, coolers, chairs, umberellas and alcohol.

And for those who plan to be at the Crossroads of the World, pack a poncho and rain boots as heavy rain and a chance for thunderstorms is expected.

Once a person has filed into the area, they are not allowed to leave and return.

