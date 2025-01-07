88-year-old woman critically injured in Washington Heights apartment fire

A woman is being treated after being injured in an apartment fire in Washington Heights.

A woman is being treated after being injured in an apartment fire in Washington Heights.

A woman is being treated after being injured in an apartment fire in Washington Heights.

A woman is being treated after being injured in an apartment fire in Washington Heights.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 88-year-old woman was critically injured in an apartment fire in Washington Heights.

Fire crews pulled the woman from her fifth-floor apartment on Bennett Avenue just after 12:15 a.m.

She was taken to nearby New York Presbyterian Hospital / Columbia.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ALSO READ: Woman charged with murder after postal worker stabbed to death in Harlem deli

Phil Taitt reports on the deadly stabbing from Harlem.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.