88-year-old woman critically injured in Washington Heights apartment fire

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 88-year-old woman was critically injured in an apartment fire in Washington Heights.
Fire crews pulled the woman from her fifth-floor apartment on Bennett Avenue just after 12:15 a.m.
She was taken to nearby New York Presbyterian Hospital / Columbia.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
