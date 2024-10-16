Giant pigeon sculpture goes on display on the High Line

Giant pigeon sculpture debuting on the high line Giant pigeon display debuts on the high line.

Giant pigeon sculpture debuting on the high line Giant pigeon display debuts on the high line.

Giant pigeon sculpture debuting on the high line Giant pigeon display debuts on the high line.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A giant pigeon sculpture is debuting on the high line.

The hand-painted sculpture by Colombian-French artist Iván Argote is titled "Dinosaur."

It's apparently an ode to the pigeon's distant past as the birds descended from dinosaurs.

Argote's pitch was selected from a group of 80 artists in 2020.

In July, The NYC High Line announced that the massive bird would be installed above the intersection of 10th Avenue and 30th Street.

The larger-than-life-sized pigeon sits on a concrete plinth that mirrors New York City buildings and sidewalks that the birds call home.

It will be on display for 18 months.

ALSO READ | The 2024 Fall Foliage Forecast with the Leaf Daddy: Weather or Not

Are we in for a great show of fall colors this year or will the leaves be a bust? Lee Goldberg chats with Kyle "Leaf Daddy" Cotner about the foliage outlook.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.