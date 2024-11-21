New York City Council subcommittee to vote on Mayor Adams' 'City of Yes' affordable housing plan

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams' plan for more affordable housing will go before the New York City Council on Thursday.

The council's Subcommittee on Zoning and Franchises and Committee on Land Use is set to vote on the "City of Yes for Housing Opportunity Plan." If the plan passes through the committees, the full council will likely vote on it during a Dec. 5 meeting.

The mayor's office has been working with council members to reach a consensus on the package.

"I think we can land a plane on the City of Yes," the mayor said during his Tuesday availability, using his favorite aviation analogy.

He said First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams are having "good healthy conversations. And we want to we want to get this done for the people of the city."

The zoning changes attempt to spur more housing production by updating decades-old rules, including:

- New construction no longer requires off-street parking.

- Homeowners can build apartments on single-family lots.

- Developers can build at least 20% more housing in construction projects as long as it is affordable.

Some council members objected to eliminating the parking mandates, particularly in parts of the city that do not have much access to public transit, and adding more housing to parts of the city with aging infrastructure.

The council has its own housing plan, dubbed the "City for All" that could accompany the mayor's "City of Yes," requiring developers to build more deeply affordable housing in projects greenlit under "City of Yes" and putting more dollars toward improving infrastructure in neighborhoods touched by the changes.

