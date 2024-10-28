New Yorkers set early voting record with more than 250K ballots cast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The presidential candidates are once again visiting battleground states to sway undecided voters.

Vice President Kamala Harris is traveling to Michigan while former President Donald Trump is visiting Georgia.

On Sunday, Trump held a rally at Madison Square Garden.

The rally came as early voting got underway on Saturday in New York and will continue across the Tri-state ahead of Election Day, which is just eight days away.

New York is showing very strong early polling numbers with 140,000 people voting in New York City on Saturday.

It marked one of the city's highest early voting on day one turnout ever.

More than 70,000 voters in both Brooklyn and Manhattan cast their votes early. In total, more than 250,000 New Yorkers hit their polling sites in just two days.

Meanwhile, Harris and Trump were out campaigning in an effort to make their final case to voters in this home stretch of the race to the White House.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Trump in his home state of New York as he packed out Madison Square Garden to the brim. His close allies taking to the stage. Harris traveled to the battleground state of Pennsylvania and made several stops in The city of Brotherly Love.

Both candidates did not mince words with so much on the line and election day, right around the corner

"We are focused on the future of the American people as opposed to Donald Trump who is focused on himself," Harris said in a rally speech.

Trump, meanwhile, fired up the MSG crowd with promises to "bring back the American Dream."

Early voting polls will reopen Monday morning at 8 a.m. and voters New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will have until November 3 to cast earl ballots.

For more information about what's on the ballot in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, please check our Voter Guide.

For election updates, please visit abc7ny.com/vote2024.

