Mayor Adams says "Democratic Party left me," in response to recent political moves

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a recent interview, "the Democratic Party left me."

This comes in response to a question from Fox News host Tucker Carlson that raised questions about Adams' recent political moves and where his party loyalty lies.

Adams recently met with President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago home to discuss future plans for New York City.

Just days later, the mayor received an invitation to the presidential inauguration and dropped his scheduled plans for Martin Luther King, Jr Day to attend the ceremony.

But Adams says, the values originally touted by the Democratic Party no longer exist.

"People often say 'well you don't sound like you're a Democrat and you seem to have left the party.' No, the party left me and the party left working-class people. And our conversations that we should be talking about are not the issues that everyday people, that are in power are talking about," he said.

Adams claims federal prosecutors targeted him because of his criticism of former President Joe Biden's handling of the migrant crisis.

The mayor says he was told to quote "be a good Democrat."

Adams has been appealing more to Republican lawmakers.

