Empire State Building named world's top tourist attraction

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Yorkers already know the city has some of the best attractions in the world but now it's being confirmed.

According to TripAdvisor, the Empire State Building was named the No. 1 attraction in the world for the first time ever.

The list highlights the highest-rated attractions and experiences in the U.S.

The Empire State Building has over 60,000 five star reviews on Tripadvisor

New York beat out Paris' Eiffel Tower, Anne Frank's house in Amsterdam, the Sagrada Familia Basilica in Spain and Cayman Crystal Caves in the Cayman Islands.

