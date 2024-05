Bicyclist struck and killed in Washington Heights hit-and-run

David Novarro has details on the deadly incident.

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A bicyclist was fatally struck in a hit and run in Washington Heights Thursday night.

The 30-year-old man, identified as Zenaido Rosas Pinzon of the Bronx, was struck while biking on the Washington Bridge at Amsterdam Avenue just before 11:15 p.m.

He was struck by a dark colored SUV or minvan that fled the scene.

Rosas Pinzon was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

