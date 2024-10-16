New York City launches quality-of life-operation to fight sex trafficking, prostitution in Queens

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Quality-of-life concerns are at the top of mind in Queens, where community members and officials say prostitution, illegal brothels and other issues have plagued neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Interim Commissioner Thomas Donlon and other city officials announced a multi-agency enforcement operation to tackle these problems. It's known as "Operation Restore Roosevelt."

It will cover multiple neighborhoods along Roosevelt Avenue, including Elmhurst, North Corona, and Jackson Heights.

The goal of the operation is to address community concerns over prostitution, illegal brothels, unlicensed food vendors and food carts, retail theft, the sale of stolen goods and other issues.

"Roosevelt Avenue is one of the most diverse avenues in our city - it is home to businesses from all over the world and New Yorkers from all over the world live and raise their families nearby," Adams said. "This road should be the pride of our city, but for too long it has been plagued by persistent public safety and quality-of-life issues. We won't allow this to continue any longer."

To aid in this effort, the Adams administration is bringing together over a dozen city agencies under the Community Link initiative, including the FDNY, Department of Buildings (DOB), Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Department of Homeless Services (DHS) and MTA, to name a few. Additional support will be provided from state law enforcement partners.

"We are listening to the concerns of this community and finding permanent solutions to longstanding public safety and quality-of-life issues. To do that, we are using the collaborative approach that has led to improved conditions in neighborhoods across our city - and now, with Mayor Adams' leadership, we are focusing our collective efforts here," Donlon said.

Less than a month ago, Eyewitness News covered a hearing, where frustrated parents in Jackson Heights and Corona came together to demand change in response to alleged sex workers and brothels operating just steps away from schools in their neighborhood.

Some say the area surrounding three elementary schools looks more like a red light district than a place for children.

Former New York City Councilman Hiram Monserrate says the solicitation is blatant and often happening in broad daylight.

