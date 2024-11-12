NY judge agrees to delay decision on whether to dismiss President-elect Trump's criminal conviction

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A New York judge agreed to delay any decision on President-elect Donald Trump's criminal hush money case, according to a new court filing.

The Manhattan district attorney's office signaled it needed more time to consider how to proceed now Trump is president-elect.

"The People agree that these are unprecedented circumstances," prosecutors wrote in an email to the judge.

Judge Juan Merchan gave prosecutors until November 19.

"As per the People's request, the People are to file with the Court, off calendar, your view of appropriate steps going forward," Merchan wrote.

Trump's lawyers have been fighting for months to reverse his conviction, which involved efforts to conceal a $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels, whose affair allegations threatened to disrupt his 2016 campaign.

Merchan originally planned to issue a ruling Tuesday about whether to toss the conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Trump's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 26, though it could be further delayed.

Trump's New York conviction remains as his likely last legal hurdle before his inauguration.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is expected to wind down his two cases against Trump - related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and retain classified documents - and Trump's state case in Georgia has been mired in delays for nearly a year.

