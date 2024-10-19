Off-duty East Orange police officer carjacked in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Newark are searching for suspects after an off-duty officer from East Orange was carjacked.

It happened early Saturday morning just after 4:30 a.m.

According to Newark Public Safety, the officer was in the area of Broadway and 2nd Avenue when his car was rear-ended.

That's when he stepped out of his car to assess the damage and was approached by three men.

The thieves were armed and wearing masks.

They took the officer's car keys and other belongings before jumping in his car and driving away.

A description of the men has not be released.

