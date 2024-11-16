4 firefighters hurt, more than 30 displaced after fire breaks out in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Several firefighters are injured and nearly three dozen people are displaced after a massive fire broke out in New Jersey overnight.

Firefighters responded to the scene just before midnight on Friday for reports of a fire at an unoccupied residential building on Seymour Avenue.

Officials say the three-alarm fire later spread to two occupied, multifamily homes adjacent to the building.

Four firefighters were injured as a result of a partial building collapse during the incident. They were all transported to University Hospital for treatment and are reportedly in stable condition.

Authorities say the fire was put under control around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the American Red Cross, the nonprofit says it is currently assisting 34 people from seven families. Eyewitness News spoke to one victim impacted by the fire.

"The first house started burning, and the way the fire is coming, nobody can stay in our home and take anything. So, everything, all our belongings, is burned. My driver's license, my state IDs, everything is burned," the man said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Newark Department of Public Safety's Arson Unit.

