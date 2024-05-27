At least 8 hospitalized after stairs collapse in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- It was Dominican Mother's Day this Sunday and there were parties on Kearny Street in Newark.

Eyewitness News is told one family was sitting on their front porch around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and stairs when the whole structure suddenly gave way, separating from the building and sending the victims falling one flight.

"They called 'come here, come here - the stairs fell!'" said Andrea Rodriguez.

At least eight people were rushed to the hospital with minor injuries.

Rodriguez says her neighbors were like family to her.

Authorities blocked off not only the accident scene but also access to several other adjoining homes due to similar construction and fears this could repeat itself.

Each front set of steps connects to two doors at the top landing.

"It hurts, it hurts - it's so sad, it's my family," Rodriguez added.

