Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tour site of I-80 sinkhole in Wharton

The visit comes after at least three sinkholes have opened up on Interstate 80 since December.

The visit comes after at least three sinkholes have opened up on Interstate 80 since December.

The visit comes after at least three sinkholes have opened up on Interstate 80 since December.

The visit comes after at least three sinkholes have opened up on Interstate 80 since December.

WHARTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is visiting New Jersey on Saturday to tour the site of a new sinkhole that opened up on I-80 in Morris County this week.

Secretary Duffy joined Gov. Phil Murphy and Congressman Thomas Kean Jr. in Wharton as crews continue to repair the sinkhole that has snarled traffic in recent days.

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene after the sinkhole opened up near Exit 34. The NJ Department of Transportation says that during a drilling operation, a 15-foot by 15-foot hole opened up in the median.

Out of an abundance of caution, the state agency closed and detoured all lanes on I-80 westbound at Exit 34B/Route 15 northbound until further notice.

During his Saturday tour, the transportation secretary emphasized the importance of a coordinated response in repairing the roadway impacted by the sinkhole.

"This is a massive artery that can't be shut down, and so everyone is working together to figure out what solution we need to make sure we can open up this roadway again," Duffy said.

There have been at least three sinkholes that have formed on I-80 in the past four months.

In February, another sinkhole shut down the eastbound lanes of I-80. Meanwhile, a 40-foot by 40-foot sinkhole, which officials said was located just 75 feet away from the February one, opened up in December.

Authorities say abandoned mines underneath the area of I-80 are causing the road to collapse.

Janice Yu reports from Morris County, New Jersey, with more on the road repairs underway.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.