East Orange School District announces half day for students, day after board votes on staffing cuts

Raegan Medgie reports on the cuts being made in the East Orange School District.

East Orange Schools to cut 93 positions Raegan Medgie reports on the cuts being made in the East Orange School District.

East Orange Schools to cut 93 positions Raegan Medgie reports on the cuts being made in the East Orange School District.

East Orange Schools to cut 93 positions Raegan Medgie reports on the cuts being made in the East Orange School District.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The East Orange School District announced that all schools will be operating on a half-day schedule on Thursday.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, all Schools will be on a half day schedule, today, October 17th. We apologize for the late notice," a message to the school community sent on behalf of Superintendent Dr. Christopher Irving, said.

The half day comes just a day after angry parents and teachers sounded off in East Orange, New Jersey, where a school board voted Wednesday night to make significant cuts.

The decision was a huge blow to students, parents and school staff members within the East Orange School District.

Ninety-three school staff positions will be cut, a decision that could shatter the confidence of parents in their school system.

Hundreds of them, along with teachers, packed the board meeting, hoping their voices would sway the board to avert the cuts. It was emotional.

"My son is currently in the first grade, and he currently does not have a teacher. He's working off a substitute teacher, he gets split up once a week. The child is not learning anything," said parent Sascha Singh.

The school superintendent says that while state aid has remained consistent and steady for the past 15 years, it has not increased, and the cost of operating has.

The district has a budget gap of $25 million, a number the board says it was unaware of before this year.

The board says it made the decision to avoid a state takeover, and that if a state monitor steps in, it can cut more positions and raise taxes without City Council approval.

"When I walked into this position, we were already short almost $5 million," said East Orange School District Superintendent Christopher Irving. "If we don't do something, the state will step in."

"The plan for these moves have been in the works from our superintendent from the first day," said East Orange Supervisor Thelma Ramsey Bryant.

Some parents and teachers say, if they're facing cuts anyway, maybe their schools are better off in the state's hands.

ALSO READ | NYPD says migrant children behind several violent crimes near Times Square

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the gang violence in Times Square.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.