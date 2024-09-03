Nearly 300-year-old tavern in Mendham, New Jersey damaged by fire

MENDHAM, New Jersey (WABC) -- A nearly 300-year-old tavern in New Jersey was damaged by a fire early Monday.
Firefighters responded to an alarm that went off at the Black Horse Tavern and Pub in Mendham just before 4 a.m.
Firefighters requested assistance from neighboring towns after encountering heavy smoke conditions.
The restaurant, which had been closed for renovations, was empty at the time.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
