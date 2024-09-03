Nearly 300-year-old tavern in Mendham, New Jersey damaged by fire

The restaurant, which had been closed for renovations, was empty at the time.

The restaurant, which had been closed for renovations, was empty at the time.

The restaurant, which had been closed for renovations, was empty at the time.

The restaurant, which had been closed for renovations, was empty at the time.

MENDHAM, New Jersey (WABC) -- A nearly 300-year-old tavern in New Jersey was damaged by a fire early Monday.

Firefighters responded to an alarm that went off at the Black Horse Tavern and Pub in Mendham just before 4 a.m.

Firefighters requested assistance from neighboring towns after encountering heavy smoke conditions.

The restaurant, which had been closed for renovations, was empty at the time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side help a grandmother get a refund after her cruise was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.