6-year-old girl from New Jersey dies after suffering injury while on vacation with family in Maine

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A 6-year-old girl from New Jersey died while on vacation with her family in Maine, according to Maine State Police.

The local fire department and EMS responded to a residence on North Shore Drive in Limerick on June 1 around 12 p.m. for an injured child.

Investigators say that 6-year-old Lucy Morgan was accidentally injured while playing outside with her 10-year-old brother.

They found that Morgan suffered an injury, that would prove to be fatal, when an aluminum shaft of a badminton racquet dislodged from the wooden handle and struck her in the head.

She was taken to a hospital in Sanford and then to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She later died from her injuries on June 5.

Lucy's father, Jesse Morgan, a pastor at Discipleship at Green Pond Bible Chapel in Rockaway, New Jersey, announced his daughter's death.

A GoFundMe page has raised almost $95,000.

