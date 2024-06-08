6-year-old girl from New Jersey dies after suffering injury while on vacation with family in Maine

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A 6-year-old girl from New Jersey died while on vacation with her family in Maine, according to Maine State Police.
The local fire department and EMS responded to a residence on North Shore Drive in Limerick on June 1 around 12 p.m. for an injured child.
Investigators say that 6-year-old Lucy Morgan was accidentally injured while playing outside with her 10-year-old brother.
They found that Morgan suffered an injury, that would prove to be fatal, when an aluminum shaft of a badminton racquet dislodged from the wooden handle and struck her in the head.
She was taken to a hospital in Sanford and then to Maine Medical Center in Portland.
She later died from her injuries on June 5.
Lucy's father, Jesse Morgan, a pastor at Discipleship at Green Pond Bible Chapel in Rockaway, New Jersey, announced his daughter's death.
A GoFundMe page has raised almost $95,000.
