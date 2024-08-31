  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

New law prohibits plastic utensils in delivery bags in Hoboken, unless customers ask

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, August 31, 2024 9:47PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Beginning Sunday in Hoboken, plastic utensils won't be in delivery bags - unless customers ask for them.

The City Council passed the legislation known as 'Skip the Stuff' back in June. It makes it illegal to slip plastic forks or spoons into a takeout bag unless the customer specifically asks for utensils.

Council members hope the law helps lower the amount of waste from single-use plastics.

ALSO READ: Grandmother gets canceled COVID cruise refund after 4 years | 7 On Your Side

Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side help a grandmother get a refund after her cruise was canceled in 2020 due to COVID.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW