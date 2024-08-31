New law prohibits plastic utensils in delivery bags in Hoboken, unless customers ask

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Beginning Sunday in Hoboken, plastic utensils won't be in delivery bags - unless customers ask for them.

The City Council passed the legislation known as 'Skip the Stuff' back in June. It makes it illegal to slip plastic forks or spoons into a takeout bag unless the customer specifically asks for utensils.

Council members hope the law helps lower the amount of waste from single-use plastics.

