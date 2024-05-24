  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Earthquake shakes parts of New Jersey overnight

WABC logo
Friday, May 24, 2024 12:26PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

GLADSTONE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The USGS reports a 2.9 magnitude earthquake centered near Gladstone rattled parts of New Jersey early Friday.

More than 670 people reported feeling the quake around 3:50 a.m.

No damage was reported.

The latest ground shake comes 7 weeks after an earthquake centered in northern New Jersey registered a magnitude of 4.8, startling millions of people across the Tri-State and beyond.

People from Baltimore to Boston and beyond reported feeling the ground shake.

That earthquake was the largest in the Tri-State area since 1973.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW