Earthquake shakes parts of New Jersey overnight

GLADSTONE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The USGS reports a 2.9 magnitude earthquake centered near Gladstone rattled parts of New Jersey early Friday.

More than 670 people reported feeling the quake around 3:50 a.m.

No damage was reported.

The latest ground shake comes 7 weeks after an earthquake centered in northern New Jersey registered a magnitude of 4.8, startling millions of people across the Tri-State and beyond.

People from Baltimore to Boston and beyond reported feeling the ground shake.

That earthquake was the largest in the Tri-State area since 1973.

