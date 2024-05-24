Earthquake shakes parts of New Jersey overnight

GLADSTONE, New Jersey (WABC) -- The USGS reports a 2.9 magnitude earthquake centered near Gladstone rattled parts of New Jersey early Friday.
More than 670 people reported feeling the quake around 3:50 a.m.
No damage was reported.
The latest ground shake comes 7 weeks after an earthquake centered in northern New Jersey registered a magnitude of 4.8, startling millions of people across the Tri-State and beyond.
People from Baltimore to Boston and beyond reported feeling the ground shake.
That earthquake was the largest in the Tri-State area since 1973.
