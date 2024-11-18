Students from mold-tainted elementary school finishing school year at Kean University

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- Hundreds of students from a New Jersey elementary school contaminated with mold finally have a new place to learn.

Displaced students at Hannah Caldwell Elementary School in Union started classes Monday at Kean University's Morris Avenue building.

They have been in limbo since October when mold forced their school to close and they have been bussed around to several locations since.

The students from more than 30 classrooms will remain at Kean for the rest of the academic school year.

Kean is providing the space at no cost to Union Township Public Schools and as part of the agreement, Kean's College of Education will collaborate with the district to create experiential learning opportunities for Kean students.

"As an anchor institution, Kean is pleased to support the Union Township community in its time of need," said Kean University President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. "This partnership allows us to provide these young learners a safe and supportive environment. We are proud to help ensure their education continues uninterrupted while strengthening the bonds between our University and the community we serve."

