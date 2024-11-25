Newark Mayor Ras Baraka hosts annual turkey giveaway

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka will be hosting his annual Thanksgiving turkey distribution.
The giveaway will be set up at Newark's Cityplex 12 Theaters Springfield Avenue and Bergen Street.
The event is set to kick off at noon Monday but street closures in the area begin at 9 a.m. and will remain closed until 4 p.m.
Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr is warning drivers in the area to exercise caution, plan alternate routes and expect traffic delays.
- 16th Avenue between Bergen Street and South 7th Street
- Fairmount Avenue between Springfield Avenue and 15th Avenue
ALSO READ: Everything you need to know about the 2024 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.