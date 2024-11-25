Newark Mayor Ras Baraka hosts annual turkey giveaway

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark Mayor Ras Baraka will be hosting his annual Thanksgiving turkey distribution.

The giveaway will be set up at Newark's Cityplex 12 Theaters Springfield Avenue and Bergen Street.

The event is set to kick off at noon Monday but street closures in the area begin at 9 a.m. and will remain closed until 4 p.m.

Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr is warning drivers in the area to exercise caution, plan alternate routes and expect traffic delays.

Street closures:

- 16th Avenue between Bergen Street and South 7th Street

- Fairmount Avenue between Springfield Avenue and 15th Avenue

