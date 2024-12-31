Driver plows through wall of McDonald's in Hackensack

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man was taken to the hospital after his truck plowed through the wall of a McDonald's.
It happened at a restaurant in Hackenack on River Road just after 3:30 a.m.
The truck slammed through the wall in the drive-thru lane.
The driver was taken to nearby Hackenack University Medical Center for treatment.
It is unclear if any workers were hurt in the crash.
The condition of the driver is not known.
