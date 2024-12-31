24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Driver plows through wall of McDonald's in Hackensack

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, December 31, 2024 11:32AM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey man was taken to the hospital after his truck plowed through the wall of a McDonald's.

It happened at a restaurant in Hackenack on River Road just after 3:30 a.m.

The truck slammed through the wall in the drive-thru lane.

The driver was taken to nearby Hackenack University Medical Center for treatment.

It is unclear if any workers were hurt in the crash.

The condition of the driver is not known.

----------


