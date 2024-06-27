Man struck, knocked out by tree in East Orange

Toni Yates has details on the overnight storm damage in New Jersey.

EAST ORANGE (WABC) -- An overnight storm brought down trees and damaged homes and cars across the tri-state.

In East Orange, NJ, a tree fell on a man as he sat in the backyard of his home.

The man was knocked unconscious and was underneath tree debris when a person found him.

The man is apparently new to the neighborhood as he and his pregnant wife recently moved into the home, according to an eyewitness.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, more than 80,000 people were without power.

In Park Ridge, a tree fell on a home and injured someone who was sitting in the living room.

As of Thursday morning, debris remained littered in streets and yards.

