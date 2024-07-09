Northwell at Jones Beach Theater unveils new seats, upgrades for summer concert season

Chantee Lans has the details on the new upgrades to the Jones Beach Theater.

WANTAGH, Long Island (WABC) -- The newly-renovated Northwell at Jones Beach Theater has opened its doors again.

The theater, which underwent a two-year transformation by New York State Parks and Live Nation, will be providing a brand new experience for concertgoers this summer.

The venue has new premium seats, bigger screens, tech upgrades and dozens of new food offerings.

The theater holds 13,000 seats -- 7,000 of which were replaced during the renovation.

"What were able to do is bring it back to a new generations to come," said Live Nation Venues President Tom See.

Live Nation pledged millions for the upgrades to the amphitheater, which also now includes a VIP area that sits adjacent to the stage and is right on Zach's Bay.

The VIP lounge is plastered with album covers paying homage to the iconic artists who have graced the Jones Beach stage over the last several decades.

"The Beach Boys have played at Jones Beach theater the most over over 30 times," See said. "They're recognized up here and right next to it is Drake who played here during a Billboard festival when he was embarking on his well-established career."

Northwell at Jones Beach Theater has a stacked lineup this summer that includes Post Malone, Imagine Dragons, Dan + Shay and Dave Matthews Band.

