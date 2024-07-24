NJ homeowner catches thieves in the act on surveillance video while away from home

NORWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two men were arrested after a homeowner who was away caught them breaking into his home on his security camera.

The burglary happened Monday just after 9:30 p.m. at a home on River Vale Avenue.

The homeowner wasn't home, but saw two people inside and called police.

Police responded and found two suspects trying to hide in the back yard with a pillowcase full of stolen items.

The two men were arrested and a neighbor reported seeing a third suspect, believed to be a lookout, run away.

The two suspects are charged with burglary and theft.

"The identification on the suspects showed that one of them was a resident of Mexico and one was a resident of Colombia, they were taken into custody at that time," said Norwood Police Chief Chris Federici.

Authorities recovered the jewelry that was taken from the home as well as a Wi-Fi jammer.

Officials say if the suspects were not in the country legally, they could face deportation.

