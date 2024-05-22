Here and Now: Gun violence crisis, breaking dancing at the Paris Olympics

On this episode of Here and Now, PBS' 'AfroPop,' breaking dancing at the Olympics and stopping gun violence take center stage.

Here and Now - On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss the grassroots effort against gun violence. Eric Ford, founder and CEO of Life Camp, reflects on her two-decades-long mission to make peace a lifestyle in Queens.

Here and Now - On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss the grassroots effort against gun violence. Eric Ford, founder and CEO of Life Camp, reflects on her two-decades-long mission to make peace a lifestyle in Queens. On this episode of Here and Now, PBS' 'AfroPop,' breaking dancing at the Olympics and stopping gun violence take center stage.

Here and Now - On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss the grassroots effort against gun violence. Eric Ford, founder and CEO of Life Camp, reflects on her two-decades-long mission to make peace a lifestyle in Queens. On this episode of Here and Now, PBS' 'AfroPop,' breaking dancing at the Olympics and stopping gun violence take center stage.

Here and Now - On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss the grassroots effort against gun violence. Eric Ford, founder and CEO of Life Camp, reflects on her two-decades-long mission to make peace a lifestyle in Queens. On this episode of Here and Now, PBS' 'AfroPop,' breaking dancing at the Olympics and stopping gun violence take center stage.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Here and Now' with Sandra Bookman, we discuss the grassroots effort against gun violence. Eric Ford, founder and CEO of Life Camp, reflects on her two-decades-long mission to make peace a lifestyle in Queens.

Robert Gore, MD at Kings County Hospital and founder of Kings Against Violence Initiative breaks down why rampant gun violence should be treated as a public health issue.

As the end of the school year approaches, we also discuss the Fresh Air Fund, which has a goal of introducing city kids to summer beyond the five boroughs.

Season 16 of PBS' award-winning 'AfroPop: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange' delves into the world of narrative films.

And with break dancing taking the world stage at the 2024 Paris Games, we get a bit of a history lesson from one of the originators in Tony 'Mr. Wave' Wesley.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HERE AND NOW PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

WATCH Here and Now on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS