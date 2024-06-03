18-year-old man accused of groping, stalking multiple women at Orange County department stores

ORANGE COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- An 18-year-old man was arrested Monday after he was accused of stalking and inappropriately touching multiple women at department stores in Orange County.

Police say Jayden Rivers, of Monroe, was charged with forcible touching and stalking.

Two victims who came forward to police have an order of protection against Rivers.

Rivers was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $1,000 Cash, $2,000 insurance bond, $5,000 10% partially secured bond.

He is next set to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone who feels they may be a victim of Rivers is asked to call state police at at 845-782-8311.

