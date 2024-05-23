Severe storms leave trail of damage behind across Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe storms brought down trees across the Tri-State area and caused power outages and ground stops at local airports on Thursday morning.

JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark airports all reported ground stops just after 10 a.m. due to the storms. The ground stops expired by noon, but officials said there would be departure delays for the rest of the day.

In Orange County, officials in Greenwood Lake said the storms left damage in their wake with downed power lines and trees.

Residents in the area said the storm brought hail and high winds and moved through quickly, like a quick burst. It caused trees and limbs to topple, landing on homes, crushing cars and ripping down power lines.

Authorities said two middle school buses were significantly impacted by the impassable roads. There were students on both buses but all were safe.

Officials said the specific roads to avoid in the are: Jersey Avenue, East Shore Road, Edgemere Avenue, Waterstone Bridge and 17A.

Sonia Rincon has the latest on storm damage in Westchester County.

Over in Westchester County, there were more than 3,000 homes without power in Yorktown as the fast-moving storm took down tree branches and caused damage.

The Yorktown Central School District said Brookside School would have an early dismissal due to a full power outage.

Town Supervisor Ed Lachterman said the police department was updating road closures and the highway department was cutting down trees that had fallen and weren't impacted by wires.

So far no injuries have been reported, but roads there were hit hard.

And in New Jersey, the strong storms also left damage behind in Hamburg.

Residents in Hamburg react to the damage from the storms.

Fierce winds brought down electrical lines and made some roads impassable. Crews responded quickly to start cleaning up the mess.

Residents say the storm was so powerful when it moved in, they thought a tornado touched down in their neighborhood.

Authorities there are urging all drivers to avoid routes 23 and 94 because of downed trees, utility poles and wires.

