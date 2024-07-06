4 injured after accident involving MTA bus, cab on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four people are recovering after an accident involving an MTA bus and a cab on the Upper East Side.

The two vehicles collided on Friday night just after 7:30 near East 74th Street and First Avenue.

All four injuries are minor.

The driver of the cab stayed on the scene.

Investigators are trying to piece together what happened.

