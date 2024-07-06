4 injured after accident involving MTA bus, cab on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four people are recovering after an accident involving an MTA bus and a cab on the Upper East Side.
The two vehicles collided on Friday night just after 7:30 near East 74th Street and First Avenue.
All four injuries are minor.
The driver of the cab stayed on the scene.
Investigators are trying to piece together what happened.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.