NYC Summer Streets kicks off in Queens, Staten Island with expanded hours

Marcus Solis is live in Hunts Point as NYC Summer Streets celebrations get underway in Queens and Staten Island.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's annual Summer Streets celebration is officially underway in Queens and Staten Island.

Under the program, selected streets across the five boroughs are open in both directions for people to play, walk, bike and enjoy the outdoors during the summer. Eyewitness News is in Hunters Point as celebrations are underway along Vernon Boulevard on Saturday morning.

"Across this entire route, you'll have about 2-3 miles of car-free streets. People will be able to run, walk, jog, whatever it is, really enjoy and reclaim a lot of the street spaces for different uses," said Tomas Garita, NYC DOT's Executive Director of Strategic Communications.

Garita says that part of the celebrations include signature rest stops, which will have activities and performances for families and kids.

As part of the festivities, Citi Bike is also offering free day passes for riders to enjoy unlimited 30-minute rides during Summer Streets. Find out how to redeem a free pass on the NYC DOT's website.

The kickoff comes after the NYC Department of Transportation announced in June that it was extending the program's operating hours.

This year, Summer Streets will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following Saturdays:

Queens: July 27

Vernon Boulevard between 44 Drive and 30 Road

Staten Island: July 27



Broadway between Richmond Terrace and Clove Road

Manhattan: August 3, 10 and 17 (Various locations from Brooklyn Bridge to West 125 Street)



Lafayette Street and Park Avenue between Brooklyn Bridge and East 109 Street

East 109 Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between East 109 Street and Central Park North

Central Park North between 5th Avenue and Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard

Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard between Central Park North and West 125 Street

Brooklyn: August 24



Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Buffalo Avenue

The Bronx: August 24



Grand Concourse between East Tremont Avenue and Mosholu Parkway

According to the NYC DOT, the Summer Streets program created nearly 20 miles of car-free streets in 2023.

