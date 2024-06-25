Mayor Eric Adams announces New York City's largest-ever Summer Streets

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Transportation is expanding the hours of Summer Streets to make sure everyone can enjoy the car-free zones citywide.

The program is extending by two extra hours this year -- lengthening its operating hours for the first time since it launched in 2008.

Summer Street hours will now be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. over five Saturdays in July an August.

That includes July 27 in Queens and Staten Island, Aug. 3, 10 and 17 in Manhattan and Aug. 24 in Brooklyn and the Bronx.

"New York City is back - and with our Summer of Possibility - there has never been a better time to enjoy the five boroughs," said Mayor Adams. "Whether you want to find a new job, enjoy a summer concert, enjoy our largest-ever summer streets program, or take part in so much more our city has to offer, our administration is working every day to ensure our city is working to give you the summer you want and deserve. This city is full of possibilities!"

The DOT says more than half a million New Yorker are now walking, biking and playing in the car-free corridors.

"Summer Streets shows New Yorkers how joyful and pleasant our streets become when we reallocate just a portion of our roads for people to stroll, bike, and play. Under the Adams administration, we've been working to make Summer Streets better and better with expansions year after year," said DOT Commissioner Rodriguez.

Click here to learn more about NYC Summer Streets.

