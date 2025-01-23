Housing advocates rally against bill that would allow Airbnb comeback in NYC

The protesters say the bill would eliminate thousands of units of housing - exacerbating the city's housing crisis - and weaken enforcement against illegal short-term rentals.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Housing advocates rallied outside New York City Hall Thursday against a bill that would allow Airbnb to make a comeback in the city.

NYC Bill No. 1107 would make it easier for the owners of one- and two-family homes to rent their homes for shorter periods without being present.

Meantime, City Comptroller Brad Lander is introducing his own proposal to make it easier for homeowners to rent out rooms to long-term New Yorkers rather than tourists.

Lander's plan is called "HomeShare NYC."

"Its like Airbnb, but for tenants, not tourists," he said.

The plan would connect homeowners who have extra space in their houses, like seniors and empty nesters, with New Yorkers in search of somewhere to live.

Partnering with apps like Nesterly and PadSplit - which specialize in listings for individual rooms rather than whole apartments - these homeowners could more easily rent spaces they may have previously listed on Airbnb, which is all but illegal in the city.

Lander, who is running for mayor, is also calling on the City Council to reject Bill 1107, which is backed by Speaker Adrienne Adams, that would exempt one- and two-family homes from the city's crackdown on short-term rentals.

