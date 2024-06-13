Drones now able to drop emergency floatation devices to keep swimmers safe in New York City

ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) -- First responders are expanding their use of drones to keep beachgoers safe this summer in New York City.

Starting this summer, rescuers will be able to drop emergency floatation devices to struggling swimmers with the help of the drones.

The new initiative is part of a multi-agency approach between the NYPD, FDNY and OEM.

"If a beachgoer is having any type of trouble staying above water, if they submerge in to the water, if they are caught in a riptide, if they need to be rescued, we can drop a tube -- as soon as it makes contact with water, it immediately opens up into a floatation device," said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations Kaz Daughtry.

Officials say the drones can also survey the coastline for sharks and other dangers.

