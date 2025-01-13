Restaurants say NYC's 'char broil' rule to cut back on emissions will cost them thousands

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City regulators want to implement a new rule that would force some restaurants that use charbroilers to cut back on emissions.

Restaurant owners are fuming after New York City officials say they will begin forcing eateries to cut their cooking emissions by 75 percent.

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection said up to 200 restaurants must change how they char broil their meats.

It might be healthier in reducing pollutants but restaurants are not happy.

It's a quintessential sound in our city, nothing says New York more than a charbroiled burger.

"A diner's burger is family values, a package deal, all go together," customer Carlos Rosado says.

He has been a staple inside Gemini Diner, where meat has been cooked over an open flame for decades.

Owner Gus Kassimis is concerned about a new proposed city rule that would require certain restaurants to revamp their exhaust systems in order to cut down on pollutants.

"It's not as simple as getting someone to put in a system in there, it's all the red tape involved and all the bureaucracy involved," Kassimis said.

The Department of Environmental Protection says the change would affect restaurants that charbroil more than 875 pounds of meat each week using grills that were installed before May of 2016.

Officials say in the 5 boroughs these types of cooktops emit about 4,000 tons of particulate matter each year.

The goal is to cut emissions by 75 percent.

"Tiny, tiny pieces of carbon that get into your lungs, get in your circulatory system, one of the leading causes of deaths worldwide, we think this full will reduce deaths in New York City by 300 each year," Rohit Aggarwala from the NYC DEP said.

Kassimis worries this could be strike three for an industry that's already been hit hard by the pandemic and early indications, congestion pricing as well.

"If you want to impose those regulations that's fine but you have to follow through with it and support the local businesses. You just can't throw the burden on them," Rosado said.

Updating a kitchen's system could cost thousands of dollars.

The DEP says businesses can apply for a hardship variance or show their system in place, and meets current emission standards.

A public hearing on the matter is set for January 29th.

