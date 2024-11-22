4 people hospitalized after being hit by out-of-control car in East Village

The 46-year-old driver first hit a 26-year-old man, then hit a taxi before crashing into three parked cars.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Four people were taken to the hospital after a minivan struck them in a chain reaction crash the East Village.

It happened Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at E. 6th Street and Third Ave.

The pedestrian and the people in the vehicles went to the hospital and are all expected to be okay.

The driver of the minivan was taken into custody.

