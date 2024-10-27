11-year-old shot in the leg in the Bronx

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, The Bronx (WABC) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the Bronx.

It happened at Webster Avenue and East 188th Street in Fordham Heights just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to a 911 call of an assault at the location.

The boy was taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

Police are searching for the gunman and are investigating what sparked the shooting.

