Police arrest man accused of spitting on 12-year-old girl, grabbing her backside in Queens

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of attacking a girl in Queens, police say.

Kadeem Laguerre, of Brooklyn, allegedly spit on the 12-year-old victim and then grabbed her backside while she was walking near 71st Street and 54st Avenue in Maspeth around 8 a.m. last week.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Laguerre was charged with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

