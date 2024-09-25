Police arrest man accused of spitting on 12-year-old girl, grabbing her backside in Queens

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of attacking a girl in Queens, police say.
Kadeem Laguerre, of Brooklyn, allegedly spit on the 12-year-old victim and then grabbed her backside while she was walking near 71st Street and 54st Avenue in Maspeth around 8 a.m. last week.
The girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
Laguerre was charged with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube