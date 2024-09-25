  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police arrest man accused of spitting on 12-year-old girl, grabbing her backside in Queens

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, September 25, 2024 11:30PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
Stream New York's #1 news - Accuweather - original content 24/7

MASPETH, Queens (WABC) -- A 27-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after being accused of attacking a girl in Queens, police say.

Kadeem Laguerre, of Brooklyn, allegedly spit on the 12-year-old victim and then grabbed her backside while she was walking near 71st Street and 54st Avenue in Maspeth around 8 a.m. last week.

The girl was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Laguerre was charged with Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

ALSO READ | NYPD releases bodycam video of police shooting at subway station

Josh Einiger has the details on teh newly released body camera video.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW