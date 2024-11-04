Queens fruit vendor stabbed multiple times during dispute

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- A fruit vendor in Queens was stabbed multiple times during a dispute.

Police say shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday, the 35-year-old vendor got into a dispute with a 47-year-old man near the stand on Roosevelt Avenue in Woodside.

The 47-year-old knifed the victim repeatedly.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody, but so far there are no charges against him.

