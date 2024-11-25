Man falls out window to his death during home invasion in Upper Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A burglary in Upper Manhattan ultimately led to the death of a 73-year-old man.

Police say a man broke into a sixth-floor window of the apartment near West 161st Street and Broadway in Washington Heights just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man then reportedly unlocked the front door and let in two more men. Together, they tied up a 40-year-old man living there and stole $8.000 gold chain and $200 in cash before fleeing.

Authorities say Jacinto Remigo, the man's father, who was home at the time, fell out the window to his death.

"It's just terrible. And my condolences to him and his entire family - it's awful," said neighbor Henrique Sobrinho.

There are cameras in the building and detectives are now investigating.

As for how one of the suspects got up to the sixth-floor window, the victim's loved ones tell Eyewitness News he climbed up the scaffolding around the building and then went up the fire escape to the top floor.

Relatives of Remigo are expected to issue a statement on Monday.

