Man slashed in face in TriBeCa park, police search for attacker

Police search for suspect who slashed a man in the face in TriBeCa late Sunday.

Police search for suspect who slashed a man in the face in TriBeCa late Sunday.

Police search for suspect who slashed a man in the face in TriBeCa late Sunday.

Police search for suspect who slashed a man in the face in TriBeCa late Sunday.

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the face in a TriBeCa park Sunday night and police are still searching for his attacker.

The 27-year-old man was slashed in Bogardus Plaza at Hudson and Reade streets at around 11:35 p.m.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot eastbound on Chambers Street.

"The reason we stay here is because this area is beyond safe," a tourist said. "I'm surprised that something happened in this area. Like I said, this is a safe neighborhood so we feel comfortable here all the time."

The attacker is described as a man in his 30s to 40s, 5'11" tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black baseball cap, and a book bag.

So far, there is no motive for the slashing.

ALSO READ | Flight attendants arrested for allegedly smuggling money through JFK Airport

Four flight attendents were arrested after being accused of smuggling drug money from the Dominican Republic.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.