Man slashed in face in TriBeCa park, police search for attacker

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the face in a TriBeCa park Sunday night and police are still searching for his attacker.
The 27-year-old man was slashed in Bogardus Plaza at Hudson and Reade streets at around 11:35 p.m.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.
The suspect fled on foot eastbound on Chambers Street.
"The reason we stay here is because this area is beyond safe," a tourist said. "I'm surprised that something happened in this area. Like I said, this is a safe neighborhood so we feel comfortable here all the time."
The attacker is described as a man in his 30s to 40s, 5'11" tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black baseball cap, and a book bag.
So far, there is no motive for the slashing.
