  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man slashed in face in TriBeCa park, police search for attacker

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, May 27, 2024 10:20AM
Man slashed in face in TriBeCa
Police search for suspect who slashed a man in the face in TriBeCa late Sunday.

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was slashed in the face in a TriBeCa park Sunday night and police are still searching for his attacker.

The 27-year-old man was slashed in Bogardus Plaza at Hudson and Reade streets at around 11:35 p.m.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled on foot eastbound on Chambers Street.

"The reason we stay here is because this area is beyond safe," a tourist said. "I'm surprised that something happened in this area. Like I said, this is a safe neighborhood so we feel comfortable here all the time."

The attacker is described as a man in his 30s to 40s, 5'11" tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black baseball cap, and a book bag.

So far, there is no motive for the slashing.

ALSO READ | Flight attendants arrested for allegedly smuggling money through JFK Airport

Four flight attendents were arrested after being accused of smuggling drug money from the Dominican Republic.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW