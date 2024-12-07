Police investigating smash-and-grab robbery at jewelry store in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in Queens.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday at the store on 34th Ave. and 74th Street in Jackson Heights.

Three men in black hoods were seen taking hammers to the front display windows and then grabbing everything inside without setting foot into the store itself.

The owner says he watched it all unfold before his eyes.

"We are inside and they are outside. They break from outside. I just opened the door and after they run," he said.

The owner says this is the first robbery he has had since the place opened 20 years ago.

There is no word on the value of the jewelry taken.

ALSO READ | Car stolen outside Queens laundromat with child still inside

Sonia Rincon has the details from South Richmond Hill.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.