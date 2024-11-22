Police officer and suspect injured after shots fired in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- A police officer and a suspect were injured after shots were fired in the Bronx.

It happened near a high-rise building on White Plains Road in Soundview just after 3 p.m. Friday.

Police say the officer has minor injuries.

The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to Jacobi Hospital.

A second man who was involved in the encounter ran off.

