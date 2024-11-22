Police officer and suspect injured after shots fired in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, The Bronx (WABC) -- A police officer and a suspect were injured after shots were fired in the Bronx.
It happened near a high-rise building on White Plains Road in Soundview just after 3 p.m. Friday.
Police say the officer has minor injuries.
The suspect was shot in the leg and was taken to Jacobi Hospital.
A second man who was involved in the encounter ran off.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.