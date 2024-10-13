1 killed, 3 firefighters injured in Upper West Side apartment fire

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed and three firefighters were injured after flames broke out in an Upper West Side apartment.

The flames erupted on the fourth floor of a five-story building on West 88th Street between Amsterdam and Broadway just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The 72-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the apartment and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Morningside.

The firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

A second person is being evaluated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ALSO READ | Community calls for postpartum care changes after mother dies weeks after giving birth

Sonia Rincon has more on the urgent call by family members and advocates for changes to postpartum care.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.