1 killed, 3 firefighters injured in Upper West Side apartment fire

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed and three firefighters were injured after flames broke out in an Upper West Side apartment.
The flames erupted on the fourth floor of a five-story building on West 88th Street between Amsterdam and Broadway just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.
The 72-year-old man was found unconscious and unresponsive inside the apartment and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Morningside.
The firefighters were treated for minor injuries.
A second person is being evaluated as a precaution.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.