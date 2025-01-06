Pets, tenants rescued in Midtown high-rise fire

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters worked tirelessly to rescue tenants and their pets from a high-rise fire in Midtown on Sunday.
Flames broke out in the building on West 45th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues just before 7 p.m.
One person was rescued from a window. Moments later, a firefighter tried to bring a cat stuck on the windowsill inside, but the cat later jumped three stories to safety.
There is no word on the cause of the fire.
