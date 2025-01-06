Pets, tenants rescued in Midtown high-rise fire

One person was rescued from a window. Moments later, a firefighter tried to bring a cat stuck on the windowsill inside, but the cat later jumped three stories to safety.

One person was rescued from a window. Moments later, a firefighter tried to bring a cat stuck on the windowsill inside, but the cat later jumped three stories to safety.

One person was rescued from a window. Moments later, a firefighter tried to bring a cat stuck on the windowsill inside, but the cat later jumped three stories to safety.

One person was rescued from a window. Moments later, a firefighter tried to bring a cat stuck on the windowsill inside, but the cat later jumped three stories to safety.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters worked tirelessly to rescue tenants and their pets from a high-rise fire in Midtown on Sunday.

Flames broke out in the building on West 45th Street between 7th and 8th Avenues just before 7 p.m.

One person was rescued from a window. Moments later, a firefighter tried to bring a cat stuck on the windowsill inside, but the cat later jumped three stories to safety.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

ALSO READ | Community mourns loss of USPS worker stabbed and killed in deli

Janice Yu reports on the community mourning the loss of the postal worker killed in a Harlem deli.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.