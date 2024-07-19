All NYC airports report delays as 1,000+ flights canceled across US during global IT outage

Phil Taitt and Raegan Medgie have team coverage of the impact of the global tech outage on NYC services and transportation.

Phil Taitt and Raegan Medgie have team coverage of the impact of the global tech outage on NYC services and transportation.

Phil Taitt and Raegan Medgie have team coverage of the impact of the global tech outage on NYC services and transportation.

Phil Taitt and Raegan Medgie have team coverage of the impact of the global tech outage on NYC services and transportation.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Major disruptions were reported by airlines across the globe after a worldwide IT outage from CrowdStrike.

More than 1,000 flights have been canceled across the country on Friday to due the outage and more than 4,000 flights have been delayed.

The Port Authority warns that customers should not head to the airport unless their flight status is confirmed.

RELATED | How the global IT outage is impacting NYC services and transit

Just before 11 a.m., the three major airports in the area reported arrival and departure delays.

Newark reported average arrival delays of around 1 hour 26 minutes and average departure delays around 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Toni Yates is live at Newark airport with traveler reactions to global tech outage flight cancellations.

LaGuardia reported average inbound delays around 1 hour 47 minutes and average departure delays of around 1 hour and 6 minutes.

And JFK is currently experiencing 15 minute delays for both arriving and departing flights.

John Del Giorno is in NewsCopter 7 over Newark Liberty International Airport with more on the tech outage's impact on air travel.

American Airlines, United and Delta asked the FAA for global ground stop on all flights overnight, but American and United began to resume operations after 5 a.m. ET.

JetBlue said they were not impacted and Allegiant and Spirit have canceled their ground stops.

Just before 8 a.m., Delta said that it has resumed some flight departures.

Check your flight status:

Newark Liberty International Airport

JFK Airport

LaGuardia Airport

The U.S. Department of Transportation said in a post on X that they are monitoring the technical issues impacting airlines. They are also reminding travelers that they have "flight rights," which is a tool that is meant to help consumers navigate airlines' responsibilities for passengers.

ALSO READ | CrowdStrike says widespread disruptions were not the result of security incident or cyberattack

CrowdStrike outage sparks global chaos with airline, bank and other disruptions

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.