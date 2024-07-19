All NYC airports report delays as 1,000+ flights canceled across US during global IT outage

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Major disruptions were reported by airlines across the globe after a worldwide IT outage from CrowdStrike.
More than 1,000 flights have been canceled across the country on Friday to due the outage and more than 4,000 flights have been delayed.
The Port Authority warns that customers should not head to the airport unless their flight status is confirmed.
Just before 11 a.m., the three major airports in the area reported arrival and departure delays.
Newark reported average arrival delays of around 1 hour 26 minutes and average departure delays around 1 hour and 50 minutes.
LaGuardia reported average inbound delays around 1 hour 47 minutes and average departure delays of around 1 hour and 6 minutes.
And JFK is currently experiencing 15 minute delays for both arriving and departing flights.
American Airlines, United and Delta asked the FAA for global ground stop on all flights overnight, but American and United began to resume operations after 5 a.m. ET.
JetBlue said they were not impacted and Allegiant and Spirit have canceled their ground stops.
Just before 8 a.m., Delta said that it has resumed some flight departures.
Check your flight status:
Newark Liberty International Airport
The U.S. Department of Transportation said in a post on X that they are monitoring the technical issues impacting airlines. They are also reminding travelers that they have "flight rights," which is a tool that is meant to help consumers navigate airlines' responsibilities for passengers.
