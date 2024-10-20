Nearly $200K worth of designer jeans stolen in NYC heist

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Nearly $200,000 worth of designer jeans were stolen in a heist in Lower Manhattan.

Police say several men stormed the 'Nudie Jeans Repair Shop' on 188 Bowery shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday.

It appears the group broke the front glass door. The store says the group took 94 pairs of jeans, each with a price tag of $1,200.

Police arrested a 19-year-old, who they say acted as a lookout. The other suspects got away with the merchandise.

